Millwall boss discusses bids for Blackpool forward

GARY Rowett confirmed that Millwall have had bids rejected for Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery.

Lavery, 23, was linked with a move to The Den earlier in the week, having not started in either of the Tangerines’ opening two Championship fixtures.

However, manager Michael Appleton brought him into the starting lineup for their Carabao Cup tie against Barrow on Tuesday night before confirming that the Lions’ approach was “killed in the water as quickly as it came about”.

The Millwall boss told NewsAtDen that the club had submitted bids for the Northern Ireland international, but that they came after encouraging discussions with the Seasiders about a potential deal.

“I prefer to keep our transfer business in house really, rather than telling everyone about it,” Rowett admitted.

“We had conversations with Blackpool before. There was certainly an encouragement to put those bids in, so Michael can come out and say anything he wants but he knew those bids were going in and they were quite happy for them to go in.

“I think they’ve turned them down, they’ve got some injuries to a few strikers. It’s not really any of my business, I’m just responding to those comments. I’ve got no problems with anyone.

“I’ve spoken quite openly about wanting to bring another striker into the squad, so this is just our attempt to do that. When we do, of course, everybody will know about it.”

