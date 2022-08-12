Millwall boss confirms interest in Bundesliga striker

GARY Rowett confirmed that Millwall are interested in signing Andreas Voglsammer from Union Berlin.

Voglsammer, 30, was linked with a move to South Bermondsey in German newspaper BILD as the Lions continue to search for a new striker.

The Millwall boss told NewsAtDen that he was interested in bringing in the former German youth international, but that his side were working on “one or two different targets” up front.

“He’s a player I know quite well, I’ve watched quite a lot of him,” Rowett admitted.

“Again, we’re working hard to get a player in before the weekend. We have been working hard all week on one or two different targets.

“When that work comes to fruition and we can announce something, then that deal is done. The problem with the transfer industry is that you can say something and then two minutes later the deal could fall through and you look pretty stupid.

“I’d rather wait on any of these rumours until the ink is dry on the contract, then I’m sure the club will announce it.”

Photo: Millwall FC