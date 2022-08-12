Behind Enemy Lines: Millwall vs. Coventry City

MILLWALL are back in league action after a full week of rest from their last game.

The Lions will be keen to bounce back after consecutive defeats against Cambridge United and Sheffield United, although Mark Robins’ side will provide a stern test in the form of another top-six rival.

We spoke to Coventry fan Dan Harvey ahead of tomorrow’s game to get the lowdown on the Sky Blues.

What was last season like for Coventry City?

Last season was entertaining, probably the best football since 1997-98 when we had Dion Dublin, Robbie, Keane & Darren Huckerby.

Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

We’ve managed to keep hold of our three best players, Callum O’Hare, Gustavo Hamer & Viktor Gyokeres. Sisu seem to be holding back this summer but that might be because Wasps are struggling financially and Sisu hope to buy the stadium.

How was pre-season?

We won all our pre season games, scoring 22 goals and conceding just 3.

Can you explain the situation surrounding the pitch at your stadium?

Wasps agreed to the Commonwealth rugby being played at the stadium while we were still playing at St Andrews. Now both sides are blaming each other for the poor pitch.

What’s the mood and expectation for the current campaign?

I did a poll 2 weeks ago and the majority are predicting 8th to 10th.

What can Millwall fans expect from Coventry on Saturday?

We’ve got a good recent record at the Den but we’ve only played one league game this season, so I’m not sure what to expect on Saturday.

What are your thoughts on Millwall?

Always expect a well organised and hard working team, I think you will finish above us this season and be near the playoffs.

Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

Benik Afobe is always a handful for Championship defences.

Which Coventry player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

Gyokeres score a great goal at Sunderland and their are rumours that Everton are interested, he can score over 20 goals for us this season, if he stays.

Predicted lineup & score prediction?

Moore, Dabo, Hyam, McFadzean, Panzo, Palmer; Allen, Sheaf, Hamer, Godden & Gyokeres.

1-1 FT

Photo: Millwall FC