Millwall forward discusses injuries and aims

MILLWALL’S INJURY issues have been well-documented for a while now.

The Lions’ thin squad was a major issue last season when they were hit by a number of absences, while manager Gary Rowett was missing three first-team players through injury or illness for Saturday’s defeat against Sheffield United.

One player who has often been dubbed, perhaps unfairly, as ‘injury prone’ by supporters is Mason Bennett. After all, the forward has played 40 Championship matches in the last two seasons, scoring six goals.

“To be honest, the past couple of years have been alright for me, especially being available for so many games,” he tells NewsAtDen.

“Whether I play or not isn’t up to me, I’ll work hard and I always will in order to get in the team, but I’m very happy with the state my body is in at the moment. I’ve had a good pre-season under my belt.

“It’ll show what kind of player you are when you have back-to-back-to-back games, especially when you’ve got a three game week. I think it’s important for me to stay fit and I’ll always know that the performances will come.”

Bennett realises that this isn’t enough for him to get on the team sheet. Unlike some of his teammates, the 26-year-old has a set target for what he wants to achieve – at least ten goals in the league.

“I always want to get into double figures,” he admits.

“I’ve seen Benik [Afobe] and Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] do it in the past so, for me, to really make a claim for one of the two positions up front or the third position in behind, it’s to get those numbers.

“It doesn’t matter how well you play, the game comes down to scoring goals, especially when you’re an attacker and you need goals and assists. I need to definitely up that part of my game.

“My effort will always be there, it’s more the numbers that I need to make count.”

*Read more from Mason Bennett in this week’s Southwark News, where he discusses competition in the squad, starting his career at centre-back and Millwall’s “death week”.

Photo: Millwall FC