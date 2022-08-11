Scott Malone targets promotion with Millwall

SCOTT MALONE knows exactly what it takes to play in the Premier League.

The left-back made 22 appearances in the top flight when he signed for Huddersfield Town in 2017, helping the Terriers to secure a sixteenth-place finish despite being universally tipped for relegation.

It wasn’t easy, however. Malone describes Manchester City as his toughest opponent, recalling that his side “didn’t touch the ball” despite going into the half-time break 1-0 up. Seconds after the restart, he brought down Raheem Sterling in the box for a penalty, allowing the Cityzens to turn the match around and secure a 2-1 win.

Individually, he picks out Harry Kane. “He was lethal, he scored a brace in 23 minutes,” he tells the NewsAtDen. “But that’s just the level, you give anyone the chance and they’ll take it from you.”

It’s the level that Millwall want to reach too, and Malone wants to help them take that next step. The Lions are yet to secure a top six finish since returning to the Championship in 2017, but there are hopes that the club can return to the top flight for the first time in more than 30 years after a number of impressive campaigns.

“I think that every player in the Championship will turn around and say that they want to play in the Premier League with the club they’re at. With my age, I’m getting on a bit now, I’m 31. George Honeyman said it when he came in, he wants to get to the Premier League with Millwall, I think I’m in the same boat.

“In the last couple of seasons, we’ve done really well. We were 90 minutes away from potentially reaching the play-offs so one step further this season is to get into the top six. I think we know what we need to get there.

“We need to win at home and pick up points away, then we’ll see where that leaves us.”

Crucially, Malone believes that his experience of top-level football can help Millwall’s promotion push, highlighting what the club needs to do in order to bridge the gap to the play-off places.

“It’ll only show towards the end of the season, going into games that we need to win,” he admits.

“I’m there to steer the lads towards that direction, but we’ve recruited well over the summer and we’ve lost Jed [Wallace]. We need to replace his goals and assists, first and foremost. There’s no shying away from that. He’s been doing it season in, season out for Millwall.

“But the recruitment has been good, we’ve got everything we need and there’s still three weeks left of the window. Who knows what can happen?”

*Read more from Scott Malone in this week’s Southwark News where he discusses Millwall’s new signings, the club’s impressive defensive record and why versatility benefits the Lions’ squad in a hectic Championship campaign.

Photo: Millwall FC