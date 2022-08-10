Blackpool boss provides update on Millwall target

BLACKPOOL boss Michael Appleton has said that Millwall target Shayne Lavery is in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

The striker is yet to start a league game for the Tangerines this season amidst interest from the Lions, although he played the entire 90 minutes of their 0-0 draw against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

In the penalty shoot-out, Lavery initially missed his spot-kick before being allowed to retake it, firing his second effort into the back of the net. However, Blackpool crashed out of the competition after losing the shoot-out 4-3.

Speaking after his side’s elimination, Appleton told the Blackpool Gazette that Millwall’s bid was “killed in the water as quickly as it came about”, with reporter Matt Scrafton adding that the Seasiders are “in no position to sell strikers with [Jake] Beesley and [Gary] Madine out”.

Gary Rowett is keen to add more depth to his squad after injuries to Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw, leaving the Lions with limited options up front heading into Saturday’s game against Coventry City.

The Millwall boss told NewsAtDen that he was optimistic that another signing could be made ahead of the weekend, but it remains to be seen as to whether those plans materialise.

Photo: Millwall FC