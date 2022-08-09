Millwall in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Blackpool striker

MILLWALL are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Shayne Lavery from Championship rivals Blackpool.

The Blackpool Gazette believe that the Lions are one of a number of teams that are interested in Lavery, 23, while Football Insider are reporting that Gary Rowett’s side are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring him to The Den this summer.

The Millwall boss has been adamant that he wants to sign more players before the transfer window shuts, and told NewsAtDen that he wanted to bring in a fresh face ahead of Saturday’s home match against Coventry City.

It remains to be seen as to whether the deal would be a permanent transfer or a loan move, but the striker has not been in Michael Appleton’s plans since he was appointed Blackpool boss, having played just 27 minutes off the bench in their two league matches so far this season.

Lavery moved to Everton after starting his youth career in the lower leagues of Northern Ireland. He failed to make a senior appearance for the Toffees, despite being named as an unused substitute for their Europa League match against Apollon Limassol, and he was released in 2019 after a brief loan spell at Falkirk in 2019.

He joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield that summer, going on to score 33 goals in just 56 league matches across two years before returning to England with Blackpool.

The Northern Ireland international played regularly for the Tangerines under Neil Critchley last season, scoring eight goals in 37 Championship games, but he now looks set to leave Bloomfield Road after falling out of the starting lineup under Appleton.

Photo: Millwall FC