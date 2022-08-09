Tyler Burey discusses new Millwall deal

TYLER Burey has claimed that he wants to “achieve more” now that he’s signed a new contract with Millwall.

The attacker penned a new long-term deal on Monday afternoon after making 15 Championship appearances for the Lions last season and winning their Young Player of the Season award.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Burey admitted that he’s worked hard to reach his current level, but that he wants to improve by continuing to play regular football.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract, I’ve worked hard for it. I want to keep pushing on now.

“The manager is definitely trying to build something here, you can see that with the players who have signed long-term deals over the summer. Hopefully it is only a matter of time until it all falls into place.

“My career at Millwall has been good up until this point. However, I want more and I want to achieve more. I’ll take every step as it comes and strive to be the best I can be.

“My loan at Hartlepool really benefited me, it allowed me to express myself and play League football week in, week out. That’s the best way that I can learn, by playing every week.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen that he was pleased to secure Burey’s long-term future, but admitted that the 21-year-old could be sent out on loan before the end of the summer transfer window.