Gary Rowett discusses Millwall forward’s new deal

TYLER Burey has signed a new long-term contract with Millwall.

Burey, 21, played 15 Championship games for the Lions last season after a brief loan spell at Hartlepool United, and was given the club’s Young Player of the Year award for his impressive performances.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett expressed the importance of getting the forward’s contract situation sorted, but refused to rule out a loan move before the end of the summer transfer window.

“He’s a good young player,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“We know he’s got lots of potential, but he’s got a lot to do as well in order to get to that level. It’s really important that he wants to work hard and improve.

“We still have that decision with him at some point where we decide whether he goes and plays 35 games somewhere or do we keep him here to give us that option to impact games or to start in games.

“That’ll become clear over the next couple of weeks, we’re certainly open to things either way. It’s about getting him to the right level as quick as we can, that’s the most important bit.

“But we wanted to tie Tyler down and make sure that he has those years to develop, that’s obviously important.”

