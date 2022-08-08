Millwall boss hoping for seventh signing this week

GARY Rowett is hoping that Millwall can make a new signing ahead of facing Coventry City this weekend.

The Lions have brought six players to The Den so far this summer, most recently recruiting goalkeeper Connal Trueman on a free transfer.

However, Rowett was left short on numbers for Saturday’s defeat away at Sheffield United, but the Millwall boss is optimistic that he can add to his squad ahead of hosting the Sky Blues at The Den in five days’ time.

“We’re working hard to see if we can certainly make a signing this week if we can,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m expecting it, but I’m hoping that we can bring another player in. Whether that manifests itself into an actual signing we shall see.

“We’re working hard and that’s our aim, to try and improve again with another player before the weekend.”

Rowett had previously said that all of the club’s summer signings had “a little bit of Millwall about them”, and claimed that the associated characteristics are important when scouting players in the transfer market.

“I meant that sort of physicality and mentality, that’s what’s always important. Our fans want to see that hard work, energy, effort and commitment.

“It’s important that the players we sign buy into that and show those attributes. Of course, we want to improve technically as well as tactically this season.

“You always look for the right type of player for our, that’s always important.”

Photo: Millwall FC