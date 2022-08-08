Millwall loan watch: defender bags first win

ALEX Mitchell played the full 90 minutes of St. Johnstone’s 2-1 win away at Motherwell.

The Saints travelled to Fir Park on the back of an opening day defeat at home to Hibernian, with Mitchell making his second start in the Scottish Premiership.

The visitors took the lead just before the half-hour mark, but were pegged back in stoppage time through Graham Carey’s own goal. However, St. Johnstone snatched a stunning 94th minute winner as Stevie May’s strike sealed all three points, helping Mitchell to secure the first victory of his loan spell.

Elsewhere, Millwall’s loanee goalkeepers had mixed fortunes on the opening day of the National League South campaign.

Joe Wright started in goal for Bath City, but the Romans fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Dartford. The 21-year-old was involved in a mix-up at the back for the visitors’ second goal, which saw defender Zac Bell put the ball into his own net after 71 minutes.

Ryan Sandford made his debut for Dover Athletic as they travelled to newly-promoted Worthing on Saturday afternoon. Despite the hosts taking the lead inside five minutes, the match finished level at 1-1 as Nodibek Bobomurodov missed a penalty for the Rebels at the start of the second half.