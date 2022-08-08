Monday, August 8, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall loan watch: defender bags first win

Alex Jones

ALEX Mitchell played the full 90 minutes of St. Johnstone’s 2-1 win away at Motherwell.

The Saints travelled to Fir Park on the back of an opening day defeat at home to Hibernian, with Mitchell making his second start in the Scottish Premiership.

The visitors took the lead just before the half-hour mark, but were pegged back in stoppage time through Graham Carey’s own goal. However, St. Johnstone snatched a stunning 94th minute winner as Stevie May’s strike sealed all three points, helping Mitchell to secure the first victory of his loan spell.

Elsewhere, Millwall’s loanee goalkeepers had mixed fortunes on the opening day of the National League South campaign.

Joe Wright started in goal for Bath City, but the Romans fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Dartford. The 21-year-old was involved in a mix-up at the back for the visitors’ second goal, which saw defender Zac Bell put the ball into his own net after 71 minutes.

Ryan Sandford made his debut for Dover Athletic as they travelled to newly-promoted Worthing on Saturday afternoon. Despite the hosts taking the lead inside five minutes, the match finished level at 1-1 as Nodibek Bobomurodov missed a penalty for the Rebels at the start of the second half.

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den