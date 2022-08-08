Millwall boss won’t rush transfer business after loss

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has said that the club are in talks to sign new players, but admits that transfer business won’t be accelerated on the back of consecutive defeats.

The Lions were beaten by Cambridge United and Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup and Championship respectively, with a number of players missing Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw were both ruled out through injury, while Ryan Leonard missed the game because of tonsillitis and George Honeyman was suspended.

It left Rowett short on numbers for the match in South Yorkshire, especially up front, with Millwall mustering just one shot on target against the Blades across 90 minutes.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a selection crisis,” he told NewsAtDen after the game.

“It just means we’ve got less players to choose from. As a manager, you have to choose the best possible team that’s available and that’s all you can do unfortunately. I can’t manufacture players that we haven’t got at this moment.

“We want to try and strengthen the squad further. Like we said before, what we can’t do with a squad of probably 22 or 23 players is to have four or five key ones out at one time, especially when they’re all forward options.

“That’s why we played Sav [George Saville] a little higher up today, but of course, he’s a midfielder, he’s not going run in behind and create those problems even though I thought he landed on stuff in the second half and did really well.

“We won’t speed it up. We’re already looking for players and we’re in talks to see if we can strengthen the squad further.”

