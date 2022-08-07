Player ratings: Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

The Lions lost their first away game of the Championship campaign thanks to first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in Saturday’s defeat at Bramall Lane.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

Photo: Millwall FC