Gary Rowett on Millwall’s injury concerns

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett admitted that the club’s injury situation made Saturday’s game at Sheffield United much harder.

George Honeyman was suspended for the match while Zian Flemming (MCL), Tom Bradshaw (groin) and Ryan Leonard (tonsillitis) missed out as well.

The absentees certainly impacted the game, with the Lions falling to a 2-0 defeat while mustering just one shot on target.

“It’s not an easy scenario,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“It’s a Championship manager’s typical week, I think, where you’re excited about winning after the first home game and really enthused with the performance, and then you lose Ryan Leonard to illness, Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Tom Bradshaw.

“Three of those players are in forward areas, which I think really affected us in terms of changing the game and changing those moments. I actually thought in the second half there was enough momentum and, in a strange way, as soon as we made those changes, we kind of lost momentum a little bit, but not because of those two players [Isaac Olaofe & Tyler Burey].

“At that point, I thought to get the two young lads on and give them a run around, see what they can do and hopefully live to fight another day with no further injuries.

“It was disappointing, but Sheffield United have got injuries themselves so I’m not sat here bleating. As a manager, we didn’t do enough today but we have a relatively small squad, and we certainly can’t afford to lose four key players in the same week.”

Photo: NewsAtDen