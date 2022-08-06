Millwall boss analyses Sheffield United defeat

GARY Rowett admitted that he was disappointed with the goals Millwall conceded in their 2-0 defeat away to Sheffield United.

The Lions lost their first away match of the Championship campaign thanks to goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, although Rowett believes that the first goal should’ve been ruled out for a foul.

“It was disappointing after playing so well in the opening game against Stoke at home,” he told NewsAtDen after the match.

“It’s a tough place to come. The fans get right behind the team, it’s the first game at home, they’re a good side, they’ve got really good players. You look at the likes of Sander Berge, who’s worth £20 million pounds. They’ve certainly got a bit extra little bit of quality that you need in this division.

“What you’ve got to do then is that you can’t make silly mistakes. You can’t give gifts to a team like Sheffield United.

“I thought we started the game quite well, we started quite brightly. Then the big moment is early is early on to go 1-0 down, if I look at it, I’ve watched the goal back lots of times. It’s a clear foul on Jake Cooper, I think it’s Ndiaye that gets the wrong side of him and gives him a little nudge.

“I spoke to David [Coote] about it because I was disappointed by that decision and he’s said there’s a clear directive to allow more contact, which I understand. I have no problem with that and it’s a game where we all know contact is part of it. But contact then has to at least be a fair challenge rather than a challenge clearly designed to impede the defender coming out.

“That’s my only issue. We should defend it better, we should come around and shouldn’t allow the next runner to get in. But I was disappointed to be 1-0 down and I felt it was a little unjust.”

However, he reiterated his frustration surrounding the second goal, as well as the penalty that was given after Cooper brought down Rhian Brewster inside the penalty area.

“The second goal is our own undoing,” he admitted.

“We don’t react particularly well and make a poor mistake. Then they should’ve had a third goal, and again it was just very, very poor defending to allow the lad to just literally drop off us, run into the box, foul him, and luckily for us Bart pulled off a fabulous save.

“The second half performance was much, much better. We showed bravery on the ball and a little bit of quality at times. We showed some good movement and a really good intent. We were much better off the ball defensively.

“We didn’t create too many obvious problems for Sheffield United. I think they defended set pieces really well today, they defended balls into the box fantastically well. But I was pleased with our response. The difference is that it’s a lot easier to respond bravely at 2-0 down than it is at 0-0.

“That wasn’t my only disappointment in the game, I’d have liked us to have shown a little bit more bravery in the first half.”

