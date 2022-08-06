Sunday, August 7, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall boss provides positive update on defender

Alex Jones

GARY Rowett has provided a positive update on Danny McNamara’s contract situation after Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

The right wing-back has been subject to a number of bids from Championship rivals QPR after it was revealed that his current deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

While Rowett has previously admitted that “the ball is in Danny’s court”, he has now claimed that talks have improved in the last few days.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll sign a contract,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We’ve had further talks and we’re hoping that it looks a little bit more positive, so it was really easy to put him in the team today.

“I thought he performed well. It’s difficult sometimes in a game like this because you can’t get forward as much as you’d like to as a wing-back. I thought he did pretty well today.”

McNamara started in place of Ryan Leonard at Bramall Lane, with Rowett confirming that the former Sheffield United man was ill with tonsillitis on Thursday and Friday.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den