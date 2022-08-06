Millwall boss provides positive update on defender

GARY Rowett has provided a positive update on Danny McNamara’s contract situation after Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

The right wing-back has been subject to a number of bids from Championship rivals QPR after it was revealed that his current deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

While Rowett has previously admitted that “the ball is in Danny’s court”, he has now claimed that talks have improved in the last few days.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll sign a contract,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We’ve had further talks and we’re hoping that it looks a little bit more positive, so it was really easy to put him in the team today.

“I thought he performed well. It’s difficult sometimes in a game like this because you can’t get forward as much as you’d like to as a wing-back. I thought he did pretty well today.”

McNamara started in place of Ryan Leonard at Bramall Lane, with Rowett confirming that the former Sheffield United man was ill with tonsillitis on Thursday and Friday.

Photo: Millwall FC