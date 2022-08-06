REPORT: Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall

MILLWALL suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United in their first away match of the Championship season.

The Blades made Rowett’s men pay very early on in the game, when Iliman Ndiaye shrugged off Murray Wallace to score from a Wes Foderingham goal kick.

The Lions almost went further behind soon after, but heroics from Bartosz Białkowski kept them just one goal behind until the 22nd minute. Paul Heckingbottom’s side countered from a Millwall free-kick, allowing Fleck to rob Cooper of the ball and set up Sander Berge for the second goal.

It looked like things would go from bad to worse just before half-time when Cooper brought down Rhian Brewster in the penalty area, but Białkowski kept out his spot-kick just before the whistle was sounded.

A fairly tepid second half ensued, albeit that Millwall started to create some more chances after the restart. Foderingham was rarely tested, while Sheffield United managed to keep them at arm’s length throughout.

Ultimately, it was a deserved defeat for the visitors, who were outclassed by the Blades despite conceding two preventable goals in the first half.

Match details

Norwood’s first shot in the opening minutes of the game should’ve been a warning for Millwall. The midfielder looked to catch Białkowski off his line from distance, but fired his shot narrowly over the bar.

They didn’t learn from this early threat, as Sheffield United pounced from their own goal kick. Cooper and Charlie Cresswell both challenged for the ball, but ended up missing it, allowing Ndiaye to run in and steal it off them. Wallace had the chance to close him down, but ended up being shrugged off the ball by the Blades forward, who cooly slotted past Białkowski for the opener.

Ndiaye came close to a second goal almost immediately after, forcing Millwall into some last-ditch defending to block a shot for a corner. Baldock was played down the right side of the box by Berge, allowing the right wing-back to test Białkowski once again with a powerful effort from a tight angle.

The Lions couldn’t click, and it allowed Sheffield United to simply play right through them. When they won a free-kick near the left corner flag the 21st minute, the Blades cleared it easily. They forced the visitors back into their own half, before Fleck stole the ball from a sluggish Cooper. That allowed him to square it to Berge in the centre, who rounded Białkowski and sent both the ball and Danny McNamara into the back of the net.

While Sheffield United started to slow the tempo down, it looked like things would go from bad to worse for Cooper after he was involved in both first-half goals from the visitors. The centre-back, who has an astonishingly good record against the Blades, brought down Rhian Brewster inside the penalty area after the former Liverpool striker was allowed space to wiggle through on goal. Norwood stepped up to take it, but Białkowski got down to his right to save the spot-kick in front of the away supporters.

The half-time whistle was met with a handful of boos from the away end, although they looked more comfortable in the first few minutes after the restart. While the tempo was incredibly low to begin with, Millwall started to create some chances and force Foderingham into a couple of saves, albeit all of them incredibly comfortable.

Białkowski repeated his mistake against Stoke last weekend, parrying Norwood’s long-range effort before beating Brewster to the rebound. Scott Malone came close to getting one back for Millwall after being played into box by Bennett. However, after cutting inside onto his right foot, his curling effort was blocked by Baldock for a corner.

The Lions kept pushing but failed to find a way past Sheffield United’s back line. Rhys Norrington-Davies denied Bennett the best chance of the half, putting in a last-ditch tackle to prevent the striker from scoring.

Sheffield United dominated the final stages of the match, getting into multiple promising positions without really testing Białkowski. The Blades kept pushing for a third goal to kill off the game, but had to settle for a 2-0 win.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Mitchell; Saville; Afobe, Bennett

Sheffield United: 5-2-1-2: Foderingham; Baldock, Ahmedhodžić, Egan, Clark, Norrington-Davies; Norrington-Davies; Norwood, Fleck; Berge; Ndiaye, Brewster

Takeaways

Avoidable goals prove costly

Cambridge United’s goal on Tuesday evening wasn’t great from a Millwall perspective, however, it wasn’t exactly avoidable even if the Lions could’ve defended it better.

The issue with the two goals conceded at Bramall Lane is that they were both completely avoidable. The first coming from a Sheffield United goal kick where all of the back three were to blame, while the second came from Millwall’s own free-kick near the corner flag.

If they’re to challenge against teams like Sheffield United, they’ll need to eradicate mistakes like those.

Attacking woes continue

Millwall were left short in the final third due to a plethora of injuries, but they failed to create any clear-cut chances for their forwards.

Both Bennett and Afobe were left to feed on scraps, while Saville, who was supposed to be playing behind the two strikers, was forced back into a much deeper role because of Sheffield United’s press.

The Lions can’t get Zian Flemming, Tom Bradshaw and George Honeyman back soon enough.

An injury-free encounter

If there was one positive to take from this match (and let’s be honest, it probably was just one), it was that Millwall escaped South Yorkshire with no further injuries or suspensions.

While Ryan Leonard’s illness isn’t ideal for the Lions in the short-term, they’ll be scheduled to welcome him and Honeyman back into the team next Saturday.

Flemming and Bradshaw will still be unavailable for Coventry’s visit to The Den, however.

