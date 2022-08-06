Saturday, August 6, 2022
TEAM NEWS: Sheffield United vs. Millwall

Alex Jones

MILLWALL face their first away day of the 2022-23 Championship campaign as they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Lions were let down by their away form last season and come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Cambridge United at The Abbey.

They’ll be hoping for better considering their impressive record against the Blades in recent seasons.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes three changes from the side that beat Stoke City last weekend.

George Honeyman’s suspension sees George Saville step into the no.10 role, while Ryan Leonard misses out on the squad entirely, allowing Danny McNamara to start at right wing-back.

Mason Bennett replaces the injured Tom Bradshaw up top, partnering Benik Afobe.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Mitchell; Saville; Afobe, Bennett

Subs: Long, Hutchinson, Evans, Burey, Olaofe, Muller, Topalloj

Here’s the Sheffield United team.

Photo: Millwall FC

