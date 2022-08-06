Millwall boss on replacing suspended midfielder

GARY Rowett admitted that it will be “very difficult” for Millwall to play without George Honeyman on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder picked up two yellow cards in a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup, with his suspension running into the Lions’ first Championship away day of the season against Sheffield United.

As Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw have already been ruled out through injury, Millwall are left with a lack of options in the final third.

Rowett highlighted how difficult it will be for him to find a replacement for the former Sunderland and Hull City midfielder given how influential he’s been in pre-season and in competitive matches.

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily got a like-for-like replacement for him in terms of the way he plays that role,” he told NewsAtDen.

“In a way, that’s why we brought him in, because he’s a little bit different from the other players we have in those particular areas.

“We have to find the best way possible that we can. The obvious solution to that would’ve been Zian Flemming as a slightly different 10, but he’s of course not available.

“We’ll have to make those decisions. Obviously, I won’t directly name how we’re going to do that, but he’s a big void for us.

“To be fair to George, he’s the kind of character that was apologetic. He felt a little bit disappointed in himself, but he’s a great lad and he’s made a really good start to his Millwall career up until the 60th odd minute into the Cambridge match.

“He’ll continue to do that, I’m sure. He’ll be desperate to come back in for the next game and more than make up for it, but it leaves us with a dilemma and a decision to make.

“But it’s an opportunity for someone regardless to come into the team and stake a claim to stay in the team, just like Cressy did on the opening day. So there are some real positives with those situations.”

Photo: Millwall FC