Millwall forward agrees new contract

MILLWALL attacker Tyler Burey has agreed to sign a new deal with the club.

Burey, 21, initially joined the Lions in 2019 from AFC Wimbledon after making just three senior appearances for the Dons.

He went on to make his debut later that season, coming off the bench in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town, but was loaned out to League Two outfit Hartlepool United the following campaign.

The forward impressed in the north east, scoring three goals in seven league games, before returning to The Den soon after. He went on to play an important part in Millwall’s push for the playoffs, playing 15 games and scoring twice as he was named as the club’s Young Player of the Year.

His last long-term contract extension came back in February 2021, but the Lions are set to hand him another deal to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

Photo: Millwall FC