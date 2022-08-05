Championship preview: Sheffield United vs. Millwall – team news and predicted XI for first away game

MILLWALL will travel to Bramall Lane in their first away game of the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

The Lions will face a Sheffield United side who came close to an immediate return to the Premier League last season.

After suffering relegation from the top flight in 2020-21, the Blades finished fifth in the Championship, ultimately losing out on penalties in the play-off semi-finals against eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are looking to go one further this campaign, and will see Millwall as a direct rival to their promotion ambitions.

However, unlike the Lions, Sheffield United lost their opening game of the Championship season.

The Blades travelled to recently relegated Watford on Monday night, losing 1-0 to a João Pedro goal that came from their own corner. While the South Yorkshire-based side defended well for most of the match, one moment of madness from a set piece was enough to seal their fate, leaving them near the bottom of the table after the first set of fixtures.

It shifts the pressure on them to get a result – something which may help the Lions in front of an expectant crowd at Bramall Lane.

There will be marked differences between the two games for Sheffield United. Watford’s 5-2-1-2 shape is incredibly attacking, often moving into a 3-4-1-2 when on the ball. Their front three of Pedro, Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaïla Sarr are arguably the best attacking trio in the division, and the Hornets made their opponents pay through sheer pace on the counter.

Millwall will be a much more direct side, opting instead for a slower buildup and a more physical approach than Rob Edwards’ men. It’ll be a different test for Sheffield United, and one that they’ve regularly failed in the past.

The Lions have a good record against the Blades, doing the double over them last season thanks to Jake Cooper goals in both halves. In fact, the centre-back has scored three goals in his last three Championship games against the Steel City side, including a last-gasp equaliser and a winner.

However, if Millwall are to replicate such a result tomorrow, they’ll need to improve from their last performance.

Rowett’s men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One outfit Cambridge United thanks to Liam O’Neil’s second-half strike. The performance was a massive let-down after an impressive showing against Stoke City just a few days earlier, a 2-0 victory that sent them top of the Championship on opening weekend.

The 1-0 defeat against the U’s saw George Honeyman sent off just after the hour-mark, leaving Millwall to play the final third of the game with ten men. More importantly, it means he’ll be suspended for tomorrow’s game, which is a huge blow for the Lions given how crucial he’s been in pre-season and the start of the competitive campaign.

It leaves the Lions looking at a tactical re-shift, with Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw ruled out with respective MCL and groin injuries. Rowett will be lacking options in the final third, with no out-and-out attacking midfielder in his squad for the game. Tyler Burey is capable of stepping into a deeper role, but it remains to be seen as to whether the Millwall boss would rather play with a flat midfield three and two strikers.

That would be a much more defensive set-up, but one which may benefit them in a game where they’re likely to spend most of the time out of possession. Jamie Shackleton and Billy Mitchell will almost certainly step back into the starting lineup, will George Saville may keep his place from Tuesday’s defeat.

Burey is also able to play up front, while Isaac Olaofe could be an option as well, although Rowett may not be keen to start them in a game of this magnitude. That would leave Benik Afobe up front to partner Mason Bennett, the two most experienced forwards that Millwall have available at the moment.

There are question marks as to how the Lions will line up at the back as well. Rowett will have to choose which three of his four centre-backs will play, although he could opt to use all three if Murray Wallace plays at left wing-back. This may be his preferred option as a slightly more defensive alternative to Scott Malone, given Sheffield United’s attacking strength.

Elsewhere, the debate surrounding Danny McNamara’s future continues, creating a dilemma as to whether he should start ahead of Ryan Leonard. After a disappointing display at The Abbey, McNamara is the more likely to drop to the bench, although Leonard may be asked to step into a midfield role against his former team.

Sheffield United will be without Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson, with the former suffering a “freak training ground collision” which will require treatment for medial ligament damage according to The Sheffield Star. Chris Basham will be available for the game, with Oli McBurnie also likely to make the squad. Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee could all make their debuts for the Blades as well.

Millwall predicted XI: 5-3-2: Białkowski; Leonard, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville, Mitchell; Afobe, Bennett

Match odds: Sheffield United 17/20 Draw 23/10 Millwall 17/5

Last meeting: Championship (February 26, 2022): Millwall 1-0 Sheffield United (Cooper 61′)