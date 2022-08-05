Millwall boss discusses opportunities and tactics

GARY Rowett sees Millwall’s selection crisis as an opportunity for some players to stake their claim in the starting lineup ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United.

The Lions will be without George Honeyman, who’s suspended after picking up a red card against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup, while Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw are ruled out through MCL and groin injuries respectively.

While the Millwall boss refused to describe the dilemma as a ‘silver lining’, he claimed that it would give some players the chance to prove their worth at Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon.

“I don’t think it’s a positive, but it is an opportunity,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“You don’t want to lose any of your players, you don’t want to lose any of your players at the top end of the pitch most importantly.

“At the start of the season, we were looking very strong in terms of what options we could start the game with and change the game with. Of course, some of those options have been taken away temporarily, but that’s what a squad is for. Someone has to step up and someone has to go and perform.

“As a team, we’ve got to replicate what we did, and there’s probably an opportunity for a couple of players to come into the side and come help the players to a good performance.”

Rowett did admit that the injuries may force him to play a different formation in South Yorkshire this weekend.

Honeyman and Flemming would be the usual options to play behind the two strikers, while Bradshaw’s absence leaves the Lions with just a handful of options in the final third.

“We’ll consider everything,” the Millwall boss added.

“I don’t think we’re ever rigid around everything. We’ll always give a lot of consideration as to which is the best ways we can think can win the game.

“The games are slightly different. Sheffield United played a back four up at Bramall Lane last season under Jokanović and played a back five at our place later on in the season.

“As a coach, you’re always looking at different ways to win games. Occasionally, a few injuries maybe shape those ideas.

