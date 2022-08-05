Behind Enemy Lines: Sheffield United vs. Millwall

MILLWALL will face Sheffield United in their second Championship match of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blades fell narrowly short of an immediate return to the Premier League last season, losing out to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals.

We spoke to Sheffield United supporter Alec Hawley to get the lowdown on Paul Heckingbottom’s side ahead of the Lions’ trip to Bramall Lane.

1. What was last season like for Sheffield United?

In hindsight, replacing Chris Wilder with Slaviša Jokanovič was a terrible move. The Serbian arrived at Bramall Lane with impressive pedigree but repeatedly clashed with the board, seemed reluctant to play the 3-5-2 that had brought us so much success, and failed to endear himself to the Blades faithful. On the pitch, the football was often slow and lacking intensity, with few chances and not much excitement.

Once Paul Heckingbottom came in, everything changed. The intensity returned, players looked more comfortable and we went on a superb run that secured us a place in the playoffs. Undermined by some key injuries, we then lost to the Nottingham Forest side that went on to get promoted to the PL.

So, a steady decline followed by a pretty rapid climb that gave plenty of encouragement for the next campaign.

2. Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

While he may have only been on loan, Morgan Gibbs-White going on to bigger and better things is undoubtedly a big loss. To replace him, we’ve once again looked to the loan market and have secured dazzlingly bright Man City attacking midfield prospect James McAtee on a year-long assignment.

Other departures were more minor, David “Didzy” McGoldrick may have been waved off by tearful Blades fans but could no longer be relied upon to regularly contribute, while the likes of Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman left on frees after underwhelming and expensive stays.

In terms of incomings, the big signing was Bosnian international CB Anel Ahmedhodzic, who arrived from Malmo via Bordeaux for £3.5 million plus add ons. Only 23, he looks classy and composed with a lovely passing range and an ability to get forward. The plan is that he’ll be the long term successor to Chris Basham at right centre-back.

Other than that, it’s more loans. Ciaran Clark from Newcastle adds experience and defensive cover, Reda Khadra from Brighton adds attacking flair and 1v1 dribbling, and another Man City loanee Tommy Doyle should inject some youth into our ageing midfield.

3. How was pre-season and your opening Championship game?

Pre season was mixed – wins over Portuguese side Casa Pia, Lincoln City (behind closed doors), and Burton were balanced by defeats to Mansfield Town, Barnsley and even lowly Scunthorpe.

More positively, there was a good vibe throughout and some good showings from young players.

And then we came to the opening game on Monday night, away vs relegated Watford.

A tough game on paper got even tougher once the lineups were revealed.

Watford started their elite front 3 of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, while the blades were robbed of Ahmedhodzic (a bizarre suspension that seemed to have stemmed from picking up too many yellows in France), Chris Basham (a muscle tweak) and Jack Robinson (a collision with man mountain Sander Berge in training).

Without going into too much detail, the makeshift back five fared ok until a series of errors from our own corner enabled Watford to score on the counterattack.

The Blades made subs and tried to get back in the game but only created a few chances, with the thrown together back line hampering ball progression.

Not a terrible result on paper but the way the goal was conceded was frankly embarrassing, and the disjointed performance has given the pessimists plenty of encouragement.

Ultimately though, if Watford can keep that front three together, they are going to be right up there this season.

4. What’s the mood and expectation for the campaign?

The mood feels broadly positive after a pretty smooth transfer window (so far at least) and the expectation is at least a top six finish.

Moreover, in comparison to last season, the top two feels much more open and so there’s a real sense that the blades have a genuine chance at automatic promotion.

There are worries of course – are young players like Oliver Arblaster, Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula ready to play meaningful roles? Are we a bit light in midfield? And can talisman Billy Sharp continue to defy Father Time? But fundamentally we’ve got a bunch of good players under a good manager and so should be there or thereabouts.

5. Some fans were concerned when Paul Heckingbottom was appointed manager last season – has that view changed? What do you think of him?

I have to admit that I was concerned when Heckingbottom was announced. The way Jokanovic was dismissed and then an in-house replacement was hurriedly installed gave the sense of a chaotic club settling on an available short-term fix.

I’m delighted to say that I was completely wrong.

Heckingbottom suits this club perfectly, he’s a coach at heart that clearly loves to work with his players and a good communicator who has quickly got the fans and media on side.

And he’s overseen a remarkably rapid improvement, from languishing in the bottom half to United having one of the league’s best records since his appointment.

Moreover, his previous job as head of the Blades academy means he not only knows our young players inside out but also has the skills to attract and develop bright prospects from some of the country’s biggest clubs.

And, once you look more deeply at his CV, it’s not that surprising that he’s doing so well. Aside from a stint inside the swirling vortex of madness that was Massimo Cellino’s Leeds United, a clear pattern emerges. At both Barnsley and Hibernian, he did well before his best players were sold and not properly replaced.

Now, backed by a board that clearly has faith in him, he’s finally able to flourish.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Sheffield United on Saturday?

With a far more conventional back five, we’ll hopefully get a performance far more like the best of last season.

That means a solid defence and good pressing off the ball while, on the ball, the outside CBs are encouraged to get forward and create overlaps on the left and right.

In the final third, fluidity is key, with the striker or strikers roaming across the field and interchanging with the attacking midfielders.

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

I think every Championship side considers Millwall a tough game.

We’re expecting a physical battle with a team that has a good defensive shape and is very strong on set pieces.

Oh, and Jake Cooper to score against us.

8. Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

Just the mention of the name Jake Cooper brings a chill to Sheffield United fans.

He seems to score against the Blades every time he plays them and the stats nearly bear this out — he has 5 goals in 8 games against United.

So yeah, him.

It looks like Cresswell might be a chip off the Cooper block too.

9. Which Sheffield United player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

Acclaimed as an “absolute baller” by pretty much everyone who sees him, Iliman Ndiaye is a vital component of our attacking threat.

The 22-year-old Senegal international joined the Blades after an up-and-down early career that included four years in the Olympique Marseille academy and three years playing for non-league Boreham Wood.

In many ways he has it all, decent pace, spectacular dribbling, enough core strength to survive in the Championship, and decent finishing.

Entering his second season of league football, he now needs to impact games more regularly and improve upon last season’s tally of six goals and one assist

10. Predicted lineup & score prediction?

In the era of 5 subs, lineups are harder to predict than ever, but there’s a good chance the Blades go with this.

5-2-1-2: Foderingham; Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark, Norrington-Davies; Norwood, Fleck; Berge; Ndiaye, Brewster

As for a prediction, I’m very tempted to go 1-1.

But, as Millwall be missing a few players, I’ll be a bit bolder and and go for a 2-1 Blades victory.

Jake Cooper will score, obviously.