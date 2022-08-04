Gary Rowett confirms Millwall goalkeeper situation

GARY Rowett has confirmed that Connal Trueman has joined the Lions as their third-choice goalkeeper.

However, the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen that “he’ll be coming in to try and knock one of the others off their perch”, indicating that he’s set to compete with both Bartosz Białkowski and George Long to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“The first thought was to get Ryan [Sandford] and Joe Wright out on loan because they haven’t played enough games,” Rowett explained.

“Then, on the back of that, whether we can go and bring in a slightly more experienced third choice or one that can compete within the three. We know Connal, we know what he’s capable of, we’ve all worked with him, seen him and know him as a character. I think he’ll compliment our other two senior goalkeepers fabulously.

“His ambition will be to come in and be involved in the squad, but of course, we’ve got two very competent and very good goalkeepers.

“After that, you look for someone with a great work ethic and he’s certainly got that. You look for someone with big potential and he’s got that. You look for someone who’s hungry to come in and do the right things.

“He’s also a very good character to have around the place, but first and foremost he’s coming here to try and move his career forward. as a goalkeeper, only one tends to play and the others end up being a bit frustrated. That’s just the way it works.

“But we need that strength in depth, and certainly we need someone pushing Longy and Bart for that number one shirt and to keep them on their toes as well.

“There’s a little bit of everything, but having known him and having seen him work, I’m confident that he’ll come in and help strengthen that group.”

Photo: Millwall FC