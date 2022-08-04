Millwall sign Connal Trueman on short-term deal

MILLWALL have announced the signing of Connal Trueman on a free transfer.

Trueman, 26, spent eight years at Birmingham City after coming through their academy in 2014. He made just 14 appearances for Blues, spending most of his career out on loan, most recently at Swindon Town and Oxford United.

He was released by Birmingham at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, allowing him to join the Lions on a short-term deal.

Speaking ahead of Millwall’s trip to Sheffield United, Gary Rowett explained why he opted to make Trueman his sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

“I’ve known Connal for a long time,” he explained.

“When I was manager at Birmingham, he was a young lad coming through then. Marshy [Andy Marshall] obviously worked with him as goalkeeper coach there, Robbo [Paul Robinson] knows him, so we know of his qualities.

“We know he’s a good young goalkeeper, I’ve seen him play a couple of times for Birmingham. I remember him pulling off an incredible save against Matt Smith up at their place, so we know he’s got that quality and a little bit of experience.

“I think it’s something that, along with Bart and Long, we felt that if we got one injury that we need that extra layer to cover and strengthen the squad. It’ll also help him develop because he’s a goalkeeper with a lot of potential.

“Sometimes, you can be a third or fourth choice goalkeeper and not really play any games. It’s hard to tell how good you are. Marshy feels as though the two younger goalkeepers can get out on loan and play games and let them develop. We’ll monitor them and see where they are.”

Photo: Millwall FC