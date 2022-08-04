Defender calls for Millwall to bounce back after loss

SHAUN Hutchinson provided a candid analysis of his side’s Carabao Cup defeat and encouraged his teammates to return to their best ahead of Saturday’s game against Sheffield United.

The Lions lost 1-0 to Cambridge United on Tuesday evening, confirming their exit from the competition in the first round.

“It was really disappointing,” the Millwall captain told NewsAtDen.

“Everything that we did well on Saturday was missing today. The gaffer mentioned that if you were a neutral, you wouldn’t have been able to decide who was the Championship side.

“There was a lack of quality and we didn’t turn up. Cambridge played well and got the win.

“Obviously Bradshaw going down straight away didn’t help us and the red card never makes things easy, but we weren’t at it at all.

“I thought we started the game quite bright. We put a few contesting balls in behind and we were on the front foot, but after that we never really got going and never showed our quality.

“That’s what happens when you go to the lower leagues in the cup. If you don’t perform, you get nothing.”

The defender believes that the Lions can bounce back from the defeat and reach the same performance levels as they did against Stoke City on the opening day of the Championship season.

However, he admits that some of the players might struggle to nail down a place in the starting lineup off the back of a poor performance at The Abbey earlier in the week.

“We’ve got to put this one to the back of our minds and try to focus on the positives that were there on Saturday. We need to try and get back to the form we showed then, because I thought we were really good.

“We’ll try to get back to the strengths of what we showed in the league, but it’s a bit frustrating because there’s a few boys who didn’t start against Stoke that wanted to impress today. They probably haven’t done enough to force their way into the team.

“It’s an opportunity in a competitive game to try and show the gaffer that you want to be in the starting lineup. We didn’t do enough tonight and credit to Cambridge, they did. They took their chance when it came along and deserved to get into the next round.”

However, the 31-year-old agrees that, by exiting the competition, Millwall’s fixture congestion will become much more manageable ahead of a tough run of matches in August.

Manager Gary Rowett has voiced his concerns over the regularity of games so early in the season, but by exiting the Carabao Cup, the Lions will have eight days to rest between their trip to Norwich City and their home match against Reading.

“It does help, but you never see it like that because you want to win every game of football that you’re involved in,” Hutchinson claimed.

“It’s an opportunity to play the guys that aren’t starting much. With a congested fixture list, it gives them a chance to show what they’re capable of in a competitive game.

“Hopefully we can rest up the injuries, and obviously the suspension which isn’t helping things, but it wasn’t a great night for us.”

Photo: Millwall FC