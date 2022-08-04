Millwall striker eyes World Cup call up

TOM Bradshaw is hoping to receive a call up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The striker hasn’t featured for the Welsh national team since 2018, but hopes that he can force his way into Rob Page’s plans if he can start the Championship season well.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Bradshaw confirmed that he would “definitely” like to be involved in the tournament if he got the chance, but that his main focus is on performing for the Lions.

“It’s been a little while, but every footballer’s ambition is to play for their country, especially when there’s a tournament as big as the World Cup coming around the corner.

“But that’s something that’s out of my control in some ways, where all I can do is play well for Millwall and score as many goals as I can between now and when the World Cup starts.

“Fingers crossed that I might be considered, but that’s out of my hands and all I can control is how I play for the club.

“I think any footballer on the planet would love to be involved in a team that’s going to the World Cup. I think the experience of that alone would be amazing.

“It’s something I’d love to do, but my sole focus at the moment is scoring goals for Millwall. Obviously success leads to success, so hopefully it could be a possibility.”

If Bradshaw isn’t called up for this year’s tournament, the Lions will likely have their entire first-team squad available throughout the extended international break in November and December.

*Read more from Tom Bradshaw in this week’s Southwark News where he discusses his ambitions for the season, his “natural chemistry” with Benik Afobe and why he won’t set personal targets.

Photo: Millwall FC