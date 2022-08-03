Gary Rowett praises Millwall striker on debut

GARY Rowett praised Isaac Olaofe after he made his competitive debut for the club.

The striker came off the bench after just five minutes against Cambridge United, replacing the injured Tom Bradshaw for the remainder of the match.

He was presented with two good opportunities to equalise late on in the game, but was denied by U’s goalkeeper Will Mannion and the crossbar in both occasions.

However, the Millwall boss praised Olaofe for his performance, adding that the 22-year-old has something to work on ahead of his next appearance for the Lions.

“He had chances tonight,” Rowett admitted following the defeat.

“I think it was his first appearance for us. For him, he got into some really good positions. He was a handful some of the time, and like any striker, whether you’re young or old, you live and die by whether or not you take those chances.

“I’m not standing blaming Tanto. I thought he showed some good traits, he looked dangerous and he got into those positions. He needs to finish one or two of those off, but that’s fine, that’s what a young striker is there for.

“I’m glad he’s got the chances and it’s certainly something for him to work on.”

