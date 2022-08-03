Millwall boss assesses Cambridge defeat

GARY Rowett admitted that he was disappointed by the way his side performed in their 1-0 defeat against Cambridge United.

The Lions exited the Carabao Cup in the first round after Liam O’Neil’s strike secured a narrow victory for the U’s.

“The biggest focus for me was the performance,” Rowett explained after the game.

“We didn’t show enough quality, and when you’re the team in the level above, you’ve got to show that. If you don’t, it becomes a pretty level game.

“I’ve managed and played in plenty of games here where we’ve turned over bigger teams in the FA Cup. I’ve managed in plenty of games at Burton where we’ve turned over teams above us in the cup. If you don’t show that level, that’s what happens.

“I’ve got no problems with that. I thought Cambridge worked incredibly hard to win the game, but it did feel a little bit like one of those nights. Sometimes you have to dust yourselves down and try not to get too disappointed.

“There was a big elation winning the first game of the season, we were sat on top of the league in one game and we’ve certainly had a bit of a leveller 48 hours later. That’s football, isn’t it?”

Asked whether Millwall can learn from their poor performance and subsequent defeat, Rowett replied by saying “we were very poor, that’s what I learned.”

“There’s nothing really more to say on it,” he added.

“The level wasn’t good enough from us and when you don’t create opportunities to kill the opposition off and show your quality, you always give them that chance to have that one moment.

“We’ve had twice as many shots as them and the same amount of possession with ten men for a long period of the game, but we didn’t show the killer touch. We didn’t show the little bit of quality in the final third that we need to so better.

“I could’ve taken the easy way out in some ways and put Benik on for 30 minutes, but I had to look at the month ahead really and try not to take that risk. At one point in the game, I had to make sure that the cost wasn’t any bigger than losing the game.”

