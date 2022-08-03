Player ratings: Cambridge United 1-0 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 1-0 defeat against Cambridge United in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Lions were knocked out of the competition by Liam O’Neil’s strike midway through the second half, and ended up finishing the game with ten men after George Honeyman was sent off.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in Saturday’s defeat at The Abbey.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year



