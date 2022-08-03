Gary Rowett on ‘avoidable’ red card in Millwall loss

GARY Rowett criticised the decision to give George Honeyman a second yellow card against Cambridge United.

The midfielder was sent off for bringing down Saikou Janneh just after the U’s opened the scoring, having already been booked for doing the same thing to Shilow Tracey in the first half of the match.

However, the Millwall boss disagrees with referee Charles Breakspear’s decision to give the new signing a red card, pointing out that there was a foul in the build-up to his second booking.

“There’s two moments I’m disappointed with,” Rowett said after the defeat.

“I’m disappointed with [Tom] Bradshaw’s injury, and I’m disappointed with Honeyman’s sending off. If you watch it, he turns the lad, the lad has a swipe at him and it’s a clear foul.

“The referee doesn’t give it, the lad takes it off him and he just pulls the lad back and ends up with a second yellow card.

“It was avoidable from the officials’ point of view, it was avoidable from our point of view, and now what we’ve got to do is count the cost of [Zian] Flemming, Bradshaw and George Honeyman potentially not being available for the next game.

“That was disappointing, but like I said, we didn’t show enough quality on the evening. If you don’t do that at places like this then you’re not going to win the game.”

Red cards will carry over into all competitions, regardless of it being in the league or in the cup, meaning that Honeyman will miss Saturday’s match away at Sheffield United.

