Millwall boss discusses defender’s contract

GARY Rowett provided an update on Danny McNamara after Millwall’s 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United.

McNamara’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and he’s been subject to multiple bids from Championship rivals QPR.

Having missed the win against Stoke, the right wing-back was brought back into the starting lineup to face the U’s in the Carabao Cup. He played the full 90 minutes as the Lions were knocked out at The Abbey.

Speaking after the match, Rowett provided an update on the 23-year-old’s contract situation.

“It’s very very simple where we are,” the Millwall boss said.

“I would really like Danny to sign a new contract and settle down. Obviously it’s not a particularly great situation is for him to be in, but I can’t decide what happens next.

“I’ve got no problem with Danny. He’s a great lad, I really want him to stay at the football club. But sometimes situations happen that make it difficult.

“What I’ve got to do at that point is to do the right thing for the team and make sure that I pick a team that’s fully focussed.

“I’m not saying Danny isn’t, but he’s in a situation where we would like him to sign a new deal.”

