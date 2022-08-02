Millwall boss provides update on record signing

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has confirmed that Zian Flemming will be out for two to three weeks after picking up an injury over the weekend.

The Dutchman missed Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United, which saw the Lions knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round.

“He just got a little injury, a grade one injury to his MCL,” Rowett confirmed after the game.

“He just felt that grumbling for a week or two, felt it in a tackle over the weekend when he came on.

“It’s amazing that we get through all of pre-season. I felt last year was a horrific year for moments like that, and we’ve pretty much started the same.

“We hope it’s not too bad, but it probably looks likely that three of those players will be out for the next game.”

One of those players will be Tom Bradshaw, who injured his groin in the first minute of the game while shooting the ball.

“He felt his groin tighten quite quickly as he ran,” Rowett said.

“Again, we’ll assess that and see where that is, but hopefully that won’t be too bad.”

