REPORT: Cambridge United 1-0 Millwall

MILLWALL were eliminated in the first round of the Carabao Cup by League One outfit Cambridge United.

Although they started as the better team, the Lions were unable to capitalise in the early stages. An improvement was needed after the restart, but instead things got worse when Liam O’Neil scored from the edge of the penalty area to give the U’s the lead.

Soon after, George Honeyman was sent off for a second yellow card after a needless foul on Saikou Janneh. While Gary Rowett’s side created chances towards the end of the match, substitute Isaac Olaofe was unable to convert any of them as the hosts ran out 1-0 winners.

Match details

The game started ominously when Tom Bradshaw blazed his effort miles over the Newmarket Road End in the opening minute. It was an unusual moment from the striker, and it soon became clear why. He immediately pulled up holding his groin and needed to receive treatment on the pitch. Physios deemed him unable to continue, and he was replaced by Isaac Olaofe soon after.

Millwall dominated possession early on, but were unable to create any real chances. Mason Bennett saw one effort blocked before it could reach Cambridge goalkeeper Will Mannion, before firing another effort miles wide after 15 minutes. Olaofe managed to combine with George Saville through the middle of the park, but once again, his shot flew wide of the target.

The Lions were dominant from set pieces against Stoke City, but had no such luck in the first half at The Abbey. The U’s were comfortable when defending corners – the only time they looked vulnerable was when Shaun Hutchinson broke free from his marker, but he headed wide.

Cambridge began to grow into the game as half-time approached, although like Millwall, they were unable to get a shot on target. Both sides became much more physical, with George Honeyman picking up a booking for pulling back Shilow Tracey on the counterattack just after the half-hour mark.

When the whistle was blown for half-time, neither team had mustered a shot on target. If any game felt destined for penalties, it was this one.

The start of the second half didn’t follow the same trend, however. Both sides had good chances soon after the restart. Olaofe hit the side netting from a quick counter before Tracey started causing problems down the other end, almost forcing Hutchinson to turn the ball into his own net. Lewis Simper fired the resulting corner over the bar.

The Lions started to edge closer and closer. Olaofe picked up the ball inside the box, but couldn’t get it out from under his feet. Instead, he had to turn and set up Wallace, who’s curling effort looked destined for the top corner. Would he get a third goal against Cambridge in two games? Not this time, as Greg Taylor managed to divert it over the bar for a corner. Rowett’s men couldn’t capitalise.

More often than not, if you don’t take your chances, you end up paying the price. This certainly happened to Millwall, albeit in a more implosive fashion than many would’ve imagined. First, Cambridge took the lead on 57 minutes when O’Neil’s low strike beat George Long from distance. Almost immediately after, Honeyman received a second yellow card for pulling back Saikou Janneh, forcing the Lions to play the final third of the game with ten men.

With 15 minutes to play, it looked like the Lions would find a way back into the game. Jubril Okedina’s poor pass back to Zeno Ibsen Rossi was intercepted by Olaofe, but the substitute striker could only fire his shot straight at Mannion from a one-on-one. Three minutes later, he’d go one further by hitting the crossbar with a header from a free-kick. Time was running out, and Millwall’s luck seemed to be as well.

Even with an additional six minutes of added time, it felt like Millwall’s fate had been sealed much earlier in the half. The full-time whistle sounded the end of the Lions’ Carabao Cup campaign, falling at the very first hurdle.

Takeaways

One less competition to worry about

Rowett will, of course, be incredibly frustrated that Millwall were knocked out of the Carabao Cup. However, it gives the Lions one less competition to worry about.

The prize money is minimal and the chances of reaching the latter stages are slim to none. Millwall will have an extra week to rest when many of their Championship rivals will have to play second round ties.

Sometimes, you have to see the positives.

Honeyman sees red

The most concerning moment from the game was when Honeyman picked up his second yellow card for a needless foul on Janneh.

It means that he’ll miss Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United, a crucial match for Millwall against a top-six rival.

Given how important he’s been in recent weeks, this feels like a recent blow.

Defence isn’t always the best form of attack

An early injury to Bradshaw didn’t help, but Millwall’s attacking output was incredibly poor at The Abbey.

The Lions failed to trouble Mannion’s goal regularly enough to deserve anything from the game. Bennett and Olaofe couldn’t do anything with the minimal chances that they had.

A huge improvement will be needed for Saturday’s game in South Yorkshire.

Cambridge: 4-2-3-1: Mannion; Williams (Okedina 45), Rossi, Taylor, Haunstrup; O’Neil (Digby 75), Simper (Worman 75); Tracey (Brophy 68), Lankester, Janneh; Ironside (Smith 64)

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Long; McNamara, Leonard (Burey 64), Hutchinson, Cresswell, Wallace (Malone 64); Evans, Saville; Honeyman; Bradshaw (Olaofe 5, Cooper 90+7), Bennett

Photo: Millwall FC