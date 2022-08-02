Tuesday, August 2, 2022
News 

TEAM NEWS: Cambridge United vs. Millwall

Alex Jones

MILLWALL start their Carabao Cup campaign away to Cambridge United this evening.

The two sides met at The Den in the second round of the same competition last season, with the Lions running out as 3-1 winners.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes six changes from Saturday’s win against Stoke City.

Danny McNamara comes in at right wing-back, with Ryan Leonard moving into his natural midfield position.

Shaun Hutchinson returns from injury to come in at centre-back alongside Charlie Cresswell and George Evans.

George Honeyman keeps his place, with Tom Bradshaw partnering Mason Bennett up top.

Zian Flemming misses out on the squad.

Starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Evans, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman; Bradshaw, Bennett

Substitutes: Białkowski, Cooper, Afobe, Mitchell, Malone, Burey, Shackleton, Olaofe, Topalloj

Here’s the Cambridge team.

Photo: Millwall FC

