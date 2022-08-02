Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Cambridge United vs. Millwall LIVE BLOG

Alex Jones

WELCOME to our live blog for tonight’s Carabao Cup tie.

Millwall travel to The Abbey to face League One outfit Cambridge United, with a place in the second round of the competition on the line.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den