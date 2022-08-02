Mark Bonner gives Millwall verdict ahead of cup tie

CAMBRIDGE United head coach Mark Bonner has said that the pressure and expectation is on Millwall to progress in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie.

The Lions ran out as 3-1 winners at The Den when the two sides met in the second round of the competition last season, and they head into tonight’s match at The Abbey as heavy favourites with the bookies.

However, Bonner does expect Gary Rowett to make changes from the side that beat Stoke City 2-0 over the weekend, although he believes that the visitors will boast a lot of quality in their starting lineup.

“If you look at their team, they haven’t got huge amounts of cover at the moment defensively, so they could remain quite strong in that unit. I think they’ll make changes to the team, but they’ll still be a strong side.

“We know it’ll be a really difficult game and it’s funny that we played them at a similar point last year, but we know how strong they are physically, we know what qualities they’ve got and what a tough game it’ll be for us. I think that’s what you need now when you get really competitive.

“We want to try and win and get through in the competition if we can, but we also need to understand the bigger picture and use the game for what it is for everyone else.”

The U’s boss also joked that Laurence Bloom could help his side gain some insight into how Millwall play, having left the Lions earlier in the summer to become Cambridge’s new Head of Performance.

“We’ve obviously got Laurence Bloom with us who can give us a little bit of inside information if he can. I’ll see if he’ll lead the meeting this morning for the players!

“I think they’ve got a good way about them, really competitive, good people there. I really enjoyed meeting and playing them last year. I thought it was a good game, a physical game, and they’ve got some very talented and powerful players. We’ll have to be at our physical best to be competitive but hopefully we can cause them a few problems too.”

While Bonner is keen for his side to progress in the Carabao Cup, he has played down the importance of the match while reaffirming the idea that Millwall are the favourites, describing them as a “powerful, direct and strong side”.

“They’ve got some good players in the team that can cause you a problem. When we went there last year, they really made us defend. You look at the goals they scored at the weekend against Stoke, two set-play goals. They make you defend your box from set plays and restarts, but they also make you defend as a back four in open play.

“They’ve got good power in the team, good athleticism and some good footballers, we saw that last year. We’ll have to make sure that we’re strong and resolute in our defending, but that we try to bring control to the game and dominate some spells ourselves and use the areas of the pitch that we think can cause them a problem.

“That’s a nice challenge for us, but we know that we’re going to come up against a good side. We know they’ll make changes, everyone does that this time of year, but it’s one that we know will be a challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”