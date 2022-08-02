Behind Enemy Lines: Cambridge United vs. Millwall

MILLWALL will get their Carabao Cup campaign underway when they visit Cambridge United this evening.

Mark Bonner’s side were beaten by the Lions in the second round of the same competition last season, losing 3-1 at The Den. However, their famous 1-0 win away at Newcastle United in last season’s FA Cup shows just how dangerous they can be when facing higher-level opponents.

We spoke to sports reporter Stephen Page from Cambridgeshire Live to get the lowdown on the U’s.

What was last season like for Cambridge United?

Cambridge United had an excellent season last time around, defying expectations to secure a 14th placed finish in League One as a newly-promoted side to the division. Many would have expected the U’s to make an immediate return to League Two, but United were never in danger of being relegated throughout the season. They picked up some memorable results along the way, beating Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth away from home, whilst they also claimed one of the club’s most memorable victories at Newcastle United in the FA Cup, so there is plenty to look back on fondly from last season.

Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

The U’s needed to replace Jack Iredale at left-back, and did so with Brandon Haunstrup, who came through Portsmouth’s academy and was most recently with Kilmarnock. United have also added strength in depth with the additions of Saikou Janneh and Fejiri Okenabirhie in attack, as well as with centre-back Zeno Ibsen Rossi. Wes Hoolahan was also released at the end of last season after an impressive two-year spell with the U’s, but generally the side looks much the same from last year.

How’s pre-season been?

The U’s set up most of their pre-season matches against Championship opposition, and although most ended in defeat, they were competitive in each game. A win against Watford was followed by losses to Cardiff City, Norwich City and Hull City, whilst the U’s also faced National League side Notts County in between. United aimed to line up the toughest opposition possible in pre-season, which will hopefully serve them well in a challenging division this year. They also avoided any notable injuries, which is a positive.

What’s the mood and expectation for the upcoming campaign?

There is definitely a good feeling around the club after the last couple of seasons, with quiet optimism as to what they may be able to achieve this campaign. The U’s have made huge progress over the last two years, and whilst it would be great to see that momentum continue, the expectation should be to continue to establish themselves as a League One club. Remaining above the bottom four continues to be a success, and another season away from relegation danger would once again be an excellent achievement. It will be interesting to see whether they can surpass last season’s position, as the bar has been set very high, but I don’t doubt that they can do it.

The fanbase seem to love manager Mark Bonner – what’s your opinion on him?

Mark Bonner has had an outstanding start to his managerial career. The once boyhood U’s fan has worked his way through the coaching ranks at United to land the head coach role, and has done incredibly well throughout his tenure to date. Bonner inherited a mid-table League Two side and has transformed their fortunes, turning them into a side that have spirit, togetherness and endeavour in abundance, and are tactically very well organised. Along with sporting director Ben Strang, recruitment has been excellent under Bonner’s management, whilst the head coach is also an impressive communicator and a likeable character. With Bonner in charge, you sense the U’s have an exciting future ahead.

What can Millwall fans expect from Cambridge on Tuesday?

A team that are well organised defensively and difficult to break down, and that are effective on the counter attack. They’re content with being out of possession and sometimes create few chances, but are generally clinical. They’ll frequently go direct as opposed to building through the thirds, but are capable of playing good football in the attacking part of the pitch.

What are your thoughts on Millwall?

A side who are doing very well to be competing at the top end of the Championship table given the strength of the league. They’ve got a number of very talented players and appear to have done some good business in the transfer market over the summer. In Gary Rowett, they have a manager who has done well at a number of clubs, including Millwall, so things appear to be positive as they look to mount a play-off challenge.

Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

Zian Flemming looks to be an impressive summer addition and I expect that he will cause Cambridge problems at the back if selected.

Which Cambridge player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

If brought into the team, Shilow Tracey will provide a threat down the wing with his pace and directness.

Predicted lineup & score prediction?

4-2-3-1: Mitov; Williams, Rossi, Taylor, Haunstrup; O’Neil, Simper; Tracey, Lankester, Janneh; Ironside.

As the higher division side I’d expect Millwall to progress, so I’ll go for a 2-1 win to the visitors.