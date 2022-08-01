Millwall boss praises Lionesses for Euro 2022 win

GARY Rowett praised the England women’s national team for their 2-1 win in last night’s Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses beat Germany in extra time thanks to Chloe Kelly’s goal in the 110th minute, helping them to lift the trophy for the first time in the competition’s 38-year history.

The result comes 51 years after the ban on women’s football was lifted, and the attendance of 87,192 at Wembley shows just how much progress has been made in a relatively short period of time.

Crucially, the Millwall boss believes that this achievement will inspire a new generation of girls to get involved with football over the coming years.

“I didn’t get to see the final because of family commitments, but I think it’s a brilliant result and a fantastic achievement by the national team,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“I think that any time we can win a major trophy has got to be good. You look at the way that’s going to inspire young girls and boys to play football and try to get better, it’s fabulous.

“The atmosphere as well, it was very different [to men’s football], it was lovely, and fabulous that we managed to get that winner in extra-time. Congratulations to everyone involved.

“I remember watching my daughter when she played as a 10 or 11-year-old. I used to love going to watch the games because they had such a great spirit and great feel about them, they’re actually enjoyable. I used to go and watch my lad on a Sunday and I never enjoyed watching those games anywhere near as much as my daughter.

“The standard, like any level of football, has improved massively. The professionalism, the fitness levels, the skill levels. I think women’s football is a hugely participated sport all across the globe. It can only be good domestically to inspire more, but I know that a lot of young players have been inspired anyway over the last period of time.”

