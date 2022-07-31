Stoke boss comments on Millwall’s set pieces

Michael O’Neill admitted that his side were aware of Millwall’s strength from set pieces ahead of their clash at The Den.

The Stoke City manager was disappointed with the fact that his side failed to learn from their mistakes, allowing Charlie Cresswell to score a debut brace from two corners to hand the Lions a 2-0 win.

The Leeds United loanee had enough chances to score a hat-trick, having forced goalkeeper Joe Bursik into a brilliant point-blank save just before scoring his second goal of the afternoon.

Although Millwall had the second best record from set pieces in the Championship last season, O’Neill voiced his frustration at how his side struggled to defend the Lions’ corners throughout the match.

“We did a lot of work on it,” he claimed after his side’s defeat.

“We picked the team with that in mind, if I’m honest, in terms of the personnel that we played and it terms of the defensive choices in particular.

“We felt that we went experience in the middle of the pitch and players that we felt could compete, and I think we did that. I’m not concerned about that aspect. It feels like, when you lose the game, that it was the deciding factor. The deciding factor was that we didn’t do our jobs right at set pieces.

“We changed the markers at half-time because we were concerned about it. We look at that again, we’ve used markers in a semi-zonal system, so there’s different areas.

“In terms of defending set pieces, I’m not sure that we have any other personnel in the building that would’ve given us any more added strength in that situation. That’s the disappointing aspect of it. We knew we’d have to deal with [Jake] Cooper in particular, but obviously it was the other lad Cresswell that was a threat. He found space in behind.

“We got blocked. If you’re a marker, you can’t get blocked. Ultimately, when you look at the second goal, it’s a volley, it’s not a header actually. For him to get a volley in that area of the penalty area is very disappointing.

Photo: Millwall FC