Millwall defender praises teammate’s debut brace

MURRAY Wallace praised teammate Charlie Cresswell for his debut brace against Stoke City.

The Leeds United loanee scored from two corners to help the Lions secure a 2-0 win on the opening day of the campaign.

Alongside Wallace, he was also part of the back five that kept a clean sheet against the Potters, rounding off a highly impressive performance in his first competitive match for the club.

“He was brilliant,” Wallace said after the game.

“I think they obviously look at Coops [Jake Cooper] and see him as the main threat, and unselfishly, a lot of times he took a lot of the defenders away to leave the space for my and Cressy, and Cressy was a real danger. He probably could’ve had another. That’s two brilliant goals for him and what a start.

“He’s obviously buzzing. I was just speaking to him and asked him if it was his first professional goal – it was. I was saying to him about Danny McNamara, how he was waiting on his first professional goal and two came along at the same time. He scored two and he probably could’ve had three for the perfect hat-trick. I’m sure he’ll score plenty more goals this season.

“His attitude is excellent. A young lad, the way he approaches things are excellent, and obviously you can see his composure on the ball today. He’s aggressive, everything you want from a centre-back.

“Obviously, fans love an aggressive player. We’ve seen it today with the likes of Shacks [Jamie Shackleton], [George] Honeyman, they fly into tackles and fans love it.

Wallace is renowned for his goalscoring ability, having found the back of the net six times in all competitions last season. However, he admits that he’ll need to improve in front of goal if he’s to keep up with his new teammate over the course of the campaign.

“He’s straight out of the blocks. He’s putting a bit of pressure on the rest of us,” Wallace chuckled.

“Thankfully it’s a long season so hopefully I’ll have time to catch him up.”

