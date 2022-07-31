Sunday, July 31, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall defender praises teammate’s debut brace

Alex Jones

MURRAY Wallace praised teammate Charlie Cresswell for his debut brace against Stoke City.

The Leeds United loanee scored from two corners to help the Lions secure a 2-0 win on the opening day of the campaign.

Alongside Wallace, he was also part of the back five that kept a clean sheet against the Potters, rounding off a highly impressive performance in his first competitive match for the club.

“He was brilliant,” Wallace said after the game.

“I think they obviously look at Coops [Jake Cooper] and see him as the main threat, and unselfishly, a lot of times he took a lot of the defenders away to leave the space for my and Cressy, and Cressy was a real danger. He probably could’ve had another. That’s two brilliant goals for him and what a start.

“He’s obviously buzzing. I was just speaking to him and asked him if it was his first professional goal – it was. I was saying to him about Danny McNamara, how he was waiting on his first professional goal and two came along at the same time. He scored two and he probably could’ve had three for the perfect hat-trick. I’m sure he’ll score plenty more goals this season.

“His attitude is excellent. A young lad, the way he approaches things are excellent, and obviously you can see his composure on the ball today. He’s aggressive, everything you want from a centre-back.

“Obviously, fans love an aggressive player. We’ve seen it today with the likes of Shacks [Jamie Shackleton], [George] Honeyman, they fly into tackles and fans love it.

Wallace is renowned for his goalscoring ability, having found the back of the net six times in all competitions last season. However, he admits that he’ll need to improve in front of goal if he’s to keep up with his new teammate over the course of the campaign.

“He’s straight out of the blocks. He’s putting a bit of pressure on the rest of us,” Wallace chuckled.

“Thankfully it’s a long season so hopefully I’ll have time to catch him up.”

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den