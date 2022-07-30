Gary Rowett on decision to bench Millwall defender

GARY Rowett explained his decision to bench Danny McNamara against Stoke City.

The right wing-back has been linked with a move to Championship rivals QPR, who have seen numerous bids rejected before the start of the season.

This led to McNamara being benched while Ryan Leonard played the entire 90 minutes of the opening-day win against Stoke City at The Den.

Rowett went on to confirm that the 23-year-old was left out of the Lions’ starting XI because of the speculation surrounding his future.

“You make a decision based on what you see in pre-season. I think it’s been well documented that there’s been a little bit of uncertainty around Danny’s situation which made it very difficult for him to be fully focused today,” Rowett admitted.

“But Lenny always does the job. He always goes in there and slots in, shows good energy and good composure. He can attack as well as he can defend.

“It was a decision that we made, just like starting Jamie Shackleton today. I could’ve easily started Sav (George Saville), I think he’s been excellent towards the end of pre-season. But I felt the game would just be a little more energetic, just as I felt Lenny’s size might help us today. That was the main reason.”

Photo: Millwall FC