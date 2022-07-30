Millwall boss confirms Shaun Hutchinson injury

GARY Rowett confirmed that Shaun Hutchinson picked up an injury in training.

The centre-back missed the Lions’ 2-0 win against Stoke City as a precaution after hurting his hamstring on Thursday.

However, Rowett believes that it will be a minor injury, and that the 31-year-old could feature in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie away at Cambridge United.

“He just felt his hamstring on Thursday at the end of training,” the Millwall boss confirmed.

“He came in on Friday and didn’t feel confident to open up. We’ve had it scanned and we don’t think there’s any real serious damage in there.

“I don’t think he’ll be out for more than a few days. He might be fit for Tuesday, might be fit for Saturday.

“I think he’s had a couple of muscle injuries at the start of last season and ended up missing quite a lot of time. For him, it was almost that he didn’t want to risk it, it was as simple as that.

“Hopefully that decision means that, as much as it could’ve caused us a problem today, we don’t lose a player for very long I think.”

