REPORT: Millwall 2-0 Stoke City

CHARLIE Cresswell scored a brace on his competitive debut as Millwall secured a 2-0 win against Stoke City.

The Lions took less than 15 minutes to score their first goal of the 2022-23 campaign when the Leeds loanee rose highest to head past Bursik from a corner.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead, but couldn’t quite find the right space in the final third. Stoke grew in confidence as the half went on, but failed to really test Bartosz Białkowski’s goal before the half time break.

Shortly after the restart, Cresswell found the back of the net from another corner. The centre-back was afforded too much space in the penalty area, allowing him to fire the ball into the net from close range.

Match details

After a rusty second half against Ipswich Town had fans concerned, Millwall started their Championship opener incredibly fast. While George Honeyman, Jamie Shackleton and Scott Malone were able to find space in wide areas early on, they found their crosses cut out by a resolute Stoke defence.

The difference with corners, however, it that opposition defenders can’t cut out the cross into the box, which the Lions took advantage of after just 12 minutes. Honeyman’s pinpoint ball fell to Charlie Cresswell, who was given too much space in the penalty area to flick his header past Bursik for a 1-0 lead.

Millwall continued to threaten as the half wore on. Cresswell was the target from every one of their set pieces, but he was unable to add to his debut goal. From open play, the Rowett’s side weren’t afforded the same space as Stoke managed to close down their attackers when they looked to break into the final third.

The Potters’ threat came on the counter, where Dwight Gayle and Tyrese Campbell combined to break through on goal after a Malone free-kick was cleared. Millwall managed to deal with the immediate danger, but couldn’t prevent Campbell from testing Bartosz Białkowski with a long-range strike.

It was aimed directly at the Polish goalkeeper, but he parried the shot and almost let the ball bobble over the line. Referee Keith Stroud saved his blushes by confirming that the shot had not gone in after he clawed it away from danger.

Millwall looked to start the second half as strongly as the first 45 minutes. Afobe picked up the ball on the right just two minutes after the restart, cutting inside and firing a powerful curling effort over the bar just two minutes after the restart. Bradshaw went one further soon after by testing Bursik from close range, but his effort was saved and Stoke were able to clear.

It looked like it would be third time lucky after 51 minutes when Bradshaw powered a fierce shot into the back of a net from a corner. However, the linesman noticed a foul in the penalty area during the set piece, forcing the referee to rule it out.

There was no way the referee could rule out Millwall’s second goal though. Malone’s corner met the head of Cresswell once again, forcing Bursik into a great close-range save. The Stoke ‘keeper couldn’t keep out the second corner though, as Cresswell fired home the following corner to get his brace.

Rowett looked for fresh legs with 15 minutes to go, bringing Zian Flemming on as one of three substitutes for his competitive debut. His movement was sharp in the dying stages of the match, but he didn’t see much of the ball as the clock ticked towards full-time. Ultimately, it didn’t matter, with Millwall running out 2-0 winners.

Talking points

Cresswell is inevitable

An incredible performance from Cresswell on his debut was enough to secure the win. Not only did he play a crucial part in keeping the clean sheet, but his two goals showed what a threat he can be.

The Lions’ will be incredibly strong from set pieces this season.

Clean sheet #1

Millwall were incredibly resilient at The Den on opening day, limiting Stoke to a handful of chances. In fact, the Potters had just two shots on target across the 90 minutes.

Białkowski had a pretty easy afternoon in goal.

Benik brilliance almost haunts Stoke

Afobe couldn’t grab his goal against his former side this afternoon, but had numerous chances to make them pay in both halves.

With some improved service, the striker could be a real threat over the next nine months.

Lineups

Millwal: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; Leonard, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Schackleton (Saville 75); Honeyman (Flemming 75); Bradshaw (Bennett 75), Afobe

Stoke City: 5-3-2: Bursik; Clarke, Wilmot (Kilkenny 80), Flint, Taylor, Tymon; Baker, Laurent, Clucas (65); Gayle (Brown 57), Campbell

Photo: Millwall FC