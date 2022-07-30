TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Stoke City

MILLWALL face Stoke City in their opening game of the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

The Lions will be hoping to carry their impressive pre-season form into the league

You can follow all the action in NewsAtDen‘s live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett hands competitive debuts to Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and George Honeyman this afternoon.

Ryan Leonard starts at right wing-back ahead of Danny McNamara, while Shaun Hutchinson misses out entirely.

Record signing Zian Flemming is named on the bench.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; Leonard, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Schackleton; Honeyman; Bradshaw, Afobe

Substitutes: Long, McNamara, Evans, Flemming, Burey, Bennett, Saville

Here’s the Stoke team:

Your starting XI in the capital 👊 pic.twitter.com/KNjMGTshgU — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 30, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC