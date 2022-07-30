Saturday, July 30, 2022
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Stoke City

Alex Jones

MILLWALL face Stoke City in their opening game of the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

The Lions will be hoping to carry their impressive pre-season form into the league

Team news

Gary Rowett hands competitive debuts to Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and George Honeyman this afternoon.

Ryan Leonard starts at right wing-back ahead of Danny McNamara, while Shaun Hutchinson misses out entirely.

Record signing Zian Flemming is named on the bench.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; Leonard, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Schackleton; Honeyman; Bradshaw, Afobe

Substitutes: Long, McNamara, Evans, Flemming, Burey, Bennett, Saville

Here’s the Stoke team:

