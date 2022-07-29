Gary Rowett praises ‘fabulous’ Millwall defender

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has heaped praise on Murray Wallace after the defender extended his contract on Tuesday evening.

Wallace, 29, joined the Lions in 2018 from Scunthorpe United for a reported fee of £900k. He’s since gone on to play almost 150 games in all competitions as the club, winning the Player of the Season award for the 2021-22 campaign.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett stressed the importance of tying down the key players in the current squad before commending Wallace for his impressive performances over the last four seasons and highlighting the key characteristics that have made him a success.

“We want to sign any of our players that we see a strong future for, whether they’re older, younger, whoever they are. We want them to be here long-term so we can build a competitive team and a squad that can achieve something. That’s the first thing.

“For Muzza, I can’t really speak highly enough of him. Day in day out, he does everything right – his recovery, his preparation, his attitude to training. I can play him central in a back three and he’ll do everything he can to play as well as he can, left side in a back three or at wing-back. I think I could probably play him anywhere and he’ll give me everything that he’s got.

“That’s why he’s a professional, he’s so popular and everyone admires him so much. I think when I first came into the building, he was one that was competing to start in those positions. I think that the best way I can view his progress is that he’s been one of the first names on the team sheet last season.

“It’s a new season, and it’s nice for him to not have a contract to think about, it’s all been sorted. We’ve got to go again create those new levels, but he’s been fabulous for us.”

Photo: Millwall FC