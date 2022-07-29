Millwall boss on ‘tough decisions’ for opening game

GARY Rowett has said that he’ll need to make “tough decisions” for Millwall’s opening Championship fixture against Stoke City.

The Lions have a fully fit squad for Saturday’s match, meaning that some first-team players will have to miss out on a place in the team when the Potters visit The Den on Saturday afternoon.

While the Millwall boss acknowledges that this will be difficult for him and for the players who don’t make the squad, he believes that an increased amount of depth will benefit the club over the course of a 46-game Championship campaign.

“They’re always hard decisions, they’re never easy,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“We spoke to the players this morning about the expectations of the squad and one of the biggest things that we spoke about is that we’ve got at least 20 to 22 players that have probably deserved the right to either start or be on the bench.

“You don’t have to be a mathematician to work out that some players are going to have to miss out on the squad on the first day of the season, like at every club. That’s not necessarily an indication of their quality, it’s not an indication of anything other than the fact that I have to make decisions. Of course, I’m not going to sit here and complain about making tough decisions because, as a manager, that’s what you’re paid to do.

“You want all the players to feel like they’re part of the journey this season and what we’re going to do. That’s been they key message this week really, that everybody’s going to be needed and we need everybody firing and ready to take their chance.

“What I would say is that, if you’re ten games in and you haven’t been in the squad or started one game, then it’s important to come and see me to see where your future lies, but I don’t think that’ll be the case.

“The strength in the squad these days in this Championship division is absolutely vital to being successful.”

One difference this season is the fact that Rowett will be able to make five substitutes during the match rather than just three. He admits that it will allow him to be more flexible with his team, but that he’ll need to plan for games in a different way compared to previous campaigns.

“You have to think about different ways to impact the game. Impact is vital nowadays. Eddie Jones has spoken a lot about how you have starters and finishers in rugby and they’re all equally as important.

“You can actually argue sometimes that the people coming on to try and win the game for you are actually more important than the starters because there’s often more space available at the end of the game. You know where the game is, whether you’re chasing it or trying to score a winner, or hold onto a lead.

“It’s vitally important that everybody’s ready to take their role seriously and impact the game. Sometimes, with five subs, I might start with a certain team and purposefully leave two or three players of real quality out because the last 30 minutes might be a better opportunity to create chances and score goals in a tight, cagey Championship affair.

“I think that, whichever way you look at it, we have to have both. We have to have that competition for places and we have to have players that are prepared to come on and impact the game. If we can do that, we’ll give ourselves a really good chance, but it’s a test for any squad to have that type of togetherness for a long period. That’s what we aim to do.”

Photo: Millwall FC