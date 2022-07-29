Record signing ready to impact games for Millwall

GARY Rowett believes that Zian Flemming is ready to start in the Championship for Millwall.

The Dutchman moved to The Den for a club-record transfer fee earlier in the summer and has played an entire pre-season for the Lions. He featured in six friendly games, scoring once in the second half of a 5-4 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Rowett believes that the 23-year-old is ready to start impacting games of football in the Championship, but that he’ll also be given the chance to watch on from the bench in the first few weeks of the season.

“He’s certainly ready to impact the Championship,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen

“There’s going to be some games that Zian can start immediately and others where I actually think it’ll be better for him to watch the game and then use his intelligence to find spaces later in the match.

“But ultimately we’ve brought him in to impact us and make the team better. There’s going to be that initial bedding-in period for any player coming from a different league, assessing the Championship and getting used to the intensity. But I’ve got absolutely no doubt that as soon as he gets used to that, be that one game, five games or 10 games, that he’ll be a top player in this division for us.

“It’s up to me really to pick and choose those games and make sure that initial period for him is managed well and how I think it’ll be most effective for him.”

His game time will also be impacted by what position he takes up in Millwall’s team, having played as an attacking midfielder and a striker in pre-season. Rowett believes that he can play in “either position”, as well as in a deeper role if needed.

“That’s why we signed him. He’s got qualities that suit both positions in certain games. I think that if we play with two no.8s, he can also play in one of those positions because he’s played there before.”

Photo: Millwall FC