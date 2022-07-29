Championship preview: Millwall vs. Stoke City – team news and predicted XI for opening day

MILLWALL’S first match of the new Championship campaign sees them reunited with a familiar foe.

The Lions have clashed with Stoke City multiple times since the Potters were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, winning three, drawing three and losing two of their meetings in that time.

For quite a while, the two clubs have had opposing trajectories. Stoke have failed to finish higher than 14th in the Championship since they dropped down from the top flight, while Millwall have finished in the top half in four of their five seasons since winning promotion from League One.

This is despite the Potters having a significantly larger budget for much of their time in the second tier due to parachute payments from the Premier League. The Staffordshire-based side had set their sights on an immediate escape from the Championship but have yet to even challenge for the play-offs. Conversely, Millwall have hovered around the top six for a number of seasons, and their aim will be to finally take that next step in 2022-23.

Supporters are optimistic that they can achieve this because the club have recruited well so far this summer. The Lions broke their transfer record to sign Zian Flemming before adding Benik Afobe and George Honeyman to the group the following week. Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton were brought to The Den soon after on loan from Leeds United.

The additions give manager Gary Rowett an impressive amount of depth heading into the new season, although he’s keen to add one or two more faces before the window shuts in a few weeks’ time.

Rowett himself is a major part of the narrative heading into the match. The Millwall boss took over at Stoke after leaving Derby County in May 2018, but he would last just a matter of months into his three-year contract before being sacked in January 2019. His time at the Bet365 Stadium isn’t remembered too fondly by their supporters, which may add to the animosity on Saturday afternoon.

The same could be said for Afobe, who signed for the Potters in 2019 for a reported fee of £12 million. He scored eight Championship goals in his debut season but would never find the back of the net for them again, leading to loan spells at Bristol City, Trabzonspor and Millwall before rejoining the Lions on a permanent transfer at the end of June.

Like Rowett, the 29-year-old striker didn’t have too many happy happy memories from his time in Stoke-on-Trent, and he might feel like he has a point to prove against his former side when they visit The Den this weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s side are similar to Millwall in a few ways. Both teams prefer to play with a five-at-the-back system and are fairly direct in their attempts to get the ball into the final third. Rowett told NewsAtDen that he expects Stoke to be “a very competitive team” when they travel to South Bermondsey.

“They’ll be desperate to start the season well, just like we are in front of our home fans. They’ve made some good signings.

“I think it’s a typical Championship game of football. It’s a tough game to know what it’s going to be like, so therefore we have to focus on what we do and how we approach the game to do the right things. We said last season that if we do the right things more often than not that we give ourselves a fabulous chance to get a positive result.

“You want to win every game, it’s as simple as that. It’s not always possible so you have to try and be as competitive as you can in every game. What we tend to try and do is that we manage each match in its entirety, individually, and try to follow the same process to perform as well as we can. Regardless of the outcome of the game, we’ll review it and try to learn from it, then we’ll play the next game.

“We’ve got a tough first month, I think every first month in the Championship is tough because you don’t really know what to expect. We’re looking forward to it and we’re excited by it. We’ve got our own ambitions and a good start it certainly up there with some of those targets.”

Rowett has a fully fit squad to choose from this weekend, meaning that some first-team players will have to miss out on a place in the squad for the opening match.

The biggest question marks are in midfield and attack, where the Millwall boss has a number of options for the starting lineup. This includes George Honeyman and Jamie Shackleton, who could be played together behind a lone attacking midfielder. Billy Mitchell, George Saville and George Evans will also be vying for a starting spot in the middle of the park.

Honeyman, however, may be played further forward as he was against Ipswich Town last weekend, a role which allowed him to contribute massively to the opening goal because of his energy and pressing in the final third. However, unlike the Tractor Boys, Stoke are not a possession-heavy team and are unlikely to play out for the back, which might see the Sunderland academy graduate needed in a deeper role.

Flemming would be the most likely player to start behind the two strikers, although he is still adapting to English football. Rowett has urged fans to be patient with the Dutchman while he settles in at his new club, and has indicated that he may be benched in some of the early games to get a better understanding of what Championship matches are like. That could see Mason Bennett start against the Potters in his place, adding some much needed pace and energy in the final third.

At the back, Rowett will have to decide which of his four centre-backs will start at The Den. Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace have been his preferred options so far, but fans have been impressed with Cresswell’s contributions and are keen to see him in action in the Championship. Alternatively, Wallace could be shifted to left wing-back in place of Scott Malone in order to accommodate all four players.

Predicted Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Shackleton, Honeyman; Bennett; Afobe, Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 13/10 Draw 21/10 Stoke 11/5

Last meeting: Championship (March 19, 2022): Stoke 2-0 Millwall (Brown 19, Saville OG 70)

PhotoL Millwall FC