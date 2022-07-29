Millwall boss discusses striker’s motivation

GARY Rowett won’t be the only person facing his former side when Stoke City visit The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Benik Afobe had an initial six-month loan spell at the Bet365 Stadium in 2018-19 before joining the Potters on a permanent basis for a reported fee of £12 million. He scored eight Championship goals in his first season with the Potters but was never able to add to his tally, although he was loaned out to Bristol City, Trabzonspor and Millwall before joining the Lions for an undisclosed fee this summer.

The striker was unable to play in either of Millwall’s two Championship games against Stoke last season due to them being his parent club, meaning that Saturday’s opener will be his first opportunity to face his former employers.

While many fans believe that this will be an extra motivation for the 29-year-old, Rowett is adamant that he’s desperate to play games and score goals regardless of who the opponent is.

“I think anyone’s motivated against one of their former sides but as a striker, Benik would want to score in every game,” he told NewsAtDen.

“He made it clear that he wanted to play against Stoke in the first game of the season and I don’t think it’s because it was Stoke, I think it’s because he’s a striker and he doesn’t want to miss two games of the season, he wants to score in every game.

“That’s more the focus rather than the nice narrative of him leaving Stoke and wanting to score against them. I think he wants to score in every game and it’s up to us to create the moments for him to show his quality, and for us to give the moments to all the strikers, not just Benik.

“Playing Stoke won’t make any difference to him, he’ll just want to score if he starts the game.”

Photo: Millwall FC